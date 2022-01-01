Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Wales
/
Wales
/
Garlic Bread
Wales restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • PASTA
Sorrento House
200 W Summit Ave, Wales
Avg 4.3
(310 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$2.00
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread
More about Sorrento House
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Guy
323 N WALES RD, Wales
Avg 4.8
(73 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$4.20
More about Pizza Guy
