Garlic bread in Wales

Wales restaurants
Wales restaurants that serve garlic bread

Garlic Bread image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sorrento House

200 W Summit Ave, Wales

Avg 4.3 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$2.00
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread
More about Sorrento House
Pizza Guy image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Guy

323 N WALES RD, Wales

Avg 4.8 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.20
More about Pizza Guy
