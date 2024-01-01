Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Warren

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Warren restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Federal Hill Pizza Warren

495 Main Street, Warren

Avg 4.3 (588 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Clams$25.00
Spaghetti and clams, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parsley, red pepper
More about Federal Hill Pizza Warren
Consumer pic

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street

50 Miller Street, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Clam Chowder$10.95
Clam and corn chowder with corn fritters
Linguini and Clams$28.95
Whole and chopped clams, linguini, sorpresatta, poblano peppers,, Spanish onions, white wine butter sauce, breadcrumbs
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Warren

Chili

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Short Ribs

Cake

Map

More near Warren to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (28 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (718 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (801 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (909 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston