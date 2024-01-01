Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve waffles

Chomp image

 

Chomp Warren

279 Water Street, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Chomp Warren
Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Federal Hill Pizza Warren

495 Main Street, Warren

Avg 4.3 (588 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP & WAFFLE FRIES$13.50
12oz Bowl of house made Buffalo Chicken Dip with a side of seasoned Waffle Fries for dipping
WAFFLE FRIES$5.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries
More about Federal Hill Pizza Warren

