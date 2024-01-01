Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Warren
/
Warren
/
Waffles
Warren restaurants that serve waffles
Chomp Warren
279 Water Street, Warren
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$6.00
More about Chomp Warren
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Federal Hill Pizza Warren
495 Main Street, Warren
Avg 4.3
(588 reviews)
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP & WAFFLE FRIES
$13.50
12oz Bowl of house made Buffalo Chicken Dip with a side of seasoned Waffle Fries for dipping
WAFFLE FRIES
$5.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries
More about Federal Hill Pizza Warren
