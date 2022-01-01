Cheese pizza in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Washington restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Grande Jr. Pizza Express image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#5 Extra Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza$20.50
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
#5 Medium Ricotta Cheese White Pizza$14.75
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
#5 Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza$17.95
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
Restaurant banner

 

UP Ultimate Pizza

388 Washington Road, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Meatballs Whipped Ricotta Cheese Calabrian Chili Oil Pizza$14.00
Meatballs, Whipped Ricotta, Calabrian Chili Oil
More about UP Ultimate Pizza

