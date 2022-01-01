French fries in Webster

Webster restaurants that serve french fries

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

28 E Main St, Webster

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Webster Golden Greek image

 

Webster Golden Greek

156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
12pc Chicken Feast Special$23.50
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings & 3 Legs with a double order of JoJo's and Large Homemade Slaw.
Fish and Chips$13.95
Large Pizza$11.50
More about Webster Golden Greek

