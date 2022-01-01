French fries in
Webster
/
Webster
/
French Fries
Webster restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
28 E Main St, Webster
Avg 4.4
(437 reviews)
French Fries
$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Webster Golden Greek
156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster
No reviews yet
12pc Chicken Feast Special
$23.50
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings & 3 Legs with a double order of JoJo's and Large Homemade Slaw.
Fish and Chips
$13.95
Large Pizza
$11.50
More about Webster Golden Greek
Browse other tasty dishes in Webster
Cheese Pizza
More near Webster to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Woonsocket
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Sturbridge
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Woodstock
No reviews yet
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston