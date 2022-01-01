Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Wells
/
Wells
/
Bread Pudding
Wells restaurants that serve bread pudding
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$8.00
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Catch
134 Harbor Rd, Wells
Avg 4.6
(1719 reviews)
Homemade Vanilla Bread Pudding
$7.50
a one of a kind treat...served warm, drizzled with a caramel whiskey sauce and whipped cream....only vanilla ice cream could make this better
More about Fisherman’s Catch
