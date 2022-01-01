Sea scallops in Wells
Wells restaurants that serve sea scallops
More about Billy's Chowder House
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Small Baked Sea Scallops
|$28.39
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
|Large Fried Sea Scallop Dinner
|$34.29
Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola/Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce
|Large Baked Sea Scallops
|$33.59
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides.