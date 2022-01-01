Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve chef salad

900 Degrees New York Pizza

6027 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$13.00
More about 900 Degrees New York Pizza
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel

3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel

