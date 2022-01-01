Nachos in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve nachos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel
|Nachos
|$12.95
Our version of a classic: house potato chips topped with our mojo roast pork, queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, green onions and drizzled with our chipotle sauce
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)