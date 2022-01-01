Nachos in Wesley Chapel

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Top Shelf Sports Lounge image

 

Top Shelf Sports Lounge

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.95
Our version of a classic: house potato chips topped with our mojo roast pork, queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, green onions and drizzled with our chipotle sauce
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Nachos
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

