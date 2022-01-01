Chicken wraps in Wesley Chapel

Toast

Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Chicken Club Wrap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

