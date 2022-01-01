Pad thai in West Boylston
West Boylston restaurants that serve pad thai
Brown Rice 2
184 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|Fiery Pad Thai
|$14.95
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine
26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.