Pad thai in West Boylston

Fiery Pad Thai image

 

Brown Rice 2

184 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiery Pad Thai$14.95
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
Pad Thai$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
More about Brown Rice 2
Pad Thai image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Brown Rice Thai Cuisine

26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

Avg 4.8 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
More about Brown Rice Thai Cuisine

