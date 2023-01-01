Caesar salad in West Dover
West Dover restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
Last Chair Bar & Grill
267 VT-100, West Dover
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic crouton, lightly tossed in a flavorful creamy dressing.
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
108 Route 100, West Dover
|Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Crispy local greens from Little Leaf Farms, brioche croutons, shaved Parmesan, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing
A 3.95% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.
|Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Crispy local greens from Little Leaf Farms, brioche croutons, shaved Parmesan, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing
A 3.95% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.