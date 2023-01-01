Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in West Dover

West Dover restaurants
West Dover restaurants that serve tacos

Last Chair Bar & Grill

267 VT-100, West Dover

TACO CUATRO$22.00
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, cheddar jack cheese, grilled corn, finished by a chipotle ranch.
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100, West Dover

Cajun Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Two tacos topped with guacamole, spicy slaw, and cilantro
A 3.95% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

