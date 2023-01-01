Tacos in West Dover
West Dover restaurants that serve tacos
Last Chair Bar & Grill
267 VT-100, West Dover
|TACO CUATRO
|$22.00
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, cheddar jack cheese, grilled corn, finished by a chipotle ranch.
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
108 Route 100, West Dover
|Cajun Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Two cajun shrimp tacos topped with guacamole, spicy slaw, and cilantro
A 3.95% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.