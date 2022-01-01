Fish and chips in West Lafayette

Go
West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve fish and chips

Hunters Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Fish ‘N’ Chips$13.00
More about Hunters Pub
Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Half Fish & Chips$12.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
More about Nine Irish Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Map

More near West Lafayette to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston