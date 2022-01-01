Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in West Lafayette

Go
West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fish Sandwich$12.00
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$17.49
Choose between a fried or pan-seared fish filet on a soft bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
More about Nine Irish Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette

Green Beans

Egg Rolls

Pudding

Cheese Pizza

Vanilla Cake

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near West Lafayette to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston