West Palm Beach Greek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greek restaurants in West Palm Beach
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
$13.95
Chicken Breast
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL
$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
GYRO PLATE
$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd
1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01, West Palm Beach
Popular items
Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special Combo
$9.55
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Falafel Pita Combo
$10.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Salmon Pita
$9.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
Souvlaki Fast
1250 royal palm beach blvd., Royal Palm Beach
Popular items
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo
$10.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita
$7.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
50/50 Gyro Platter
$10.99
A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats