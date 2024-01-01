Fried pickles in Westborough

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Westborough restaurants that serve fried pickles
Cold Harbor Brewing
66 Otis Street, Westborough
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$11.00
dill pickles, harissa, chives
More about Cold Harbor Brewing
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Westboro House of Pizza & Pub
36 E Main St, Ste #1, Westborough
Avg 4.1
(241 reviews)
Fried pickles
$9.99
More about Westboro House of Pizza & Pub
