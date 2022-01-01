Walnut salad in Westerville
Westerville restaurants that serve walnut salad
More about Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville
|1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
More about Carsonies New Albany
Carsonies New Albany
6457 North Hamilton Road, Westerville
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
|1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles