Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp scampi in
Westminster
/
Westminster
/
Shrimp Scampi
Westminster restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
132 W Main St, Westminster
Avg 4.8
(894 reviews)
Shrimp Scampi
$21.00
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$17.99
More about Vanessa's Corner Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Bruschetta
Chicken Tenders
Salad Wrap
Chicken Parmesan
Tortellini
Greek Salad
Crab Cakes
More near Westminster to explore
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(734 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(925 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(629 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston