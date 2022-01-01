White River Junction restaurants you'll love

Go
White River Junction restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • White River Junction

White River Junction's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try White River Junction restaurants

Skinny Pancake image

 

Skinny Pancake

7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SugarShack$6.00
Cabot butter and local maple sugar in a sweet crepe
Homefries$5.00
Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices
Latte
Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
More about Skinny Pancake
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image

TACOS

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

129 S. Main Street, White River Junction

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
classic$11.75
super cheese-stuffed cheesiness topped with spicy and lime cremas .
**add pork, chicken, shaved carne asada + 4 or pineapple jackfruit + 3 **
roasted$5.25
sweet tender pork + pickled red onion + cotija cheese + lime crema
(not so) standard$13.75
grilled, shredded, spiced chicken + black beans + taters + cheese blend + cilantro-lime crema + serrano guac
More about TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
Tuckerbox image

 

Tuckerbox

1 S. Main Street, White River Junction

Avg 4.5 (1857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shish Kebab$19.99
chicken breast marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers
Lavash Bread$1.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
Plain Scramble$9.99
three farm fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, served with toast and home fries
More about Tuckerbox
Wicked Awesome BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Wicked Awesome BBQ

93 Beswick Drive, White River Junction

Avg 4.5 (672 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE CHEESEBURGER SANDWICH$13.99
Black Angus patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with choice of a side
MAC N CHEESE$3.99
Cavatapi pasta, Vt cheddar cheese, cheddar jack cheese cooked to order..
ROOTBEER BASTED PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.99
Basted with root beer, smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled and topped with BBQ sauce. Best Seller! Served with your choice of a side. Add an additional side for $1.00
More about Wicked Awesome BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in White River Junction

Burritos

Map

More near White River Junction to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Killington

No reviews yet

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston