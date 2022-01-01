White River Junction restaurants you'll love
Skinny Pancake
7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction
|Popular items
|SugarShack
|$6.00
Cabot butter and local maple sugar in a sweet crepe
|Homefries
|$5.00
Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices
|Latte
Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
TACOS
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
129 S. Main Street, White River Junction
|Popular items
|classic
|$11.75
super cheese-stuffed cheesiness topped with spicy and lime cremas .
**add pork, chicken, shaved carne asada + 4 or pineapple jackfruit + 3 **
|roasted
|$5.25
sweet tender pork + pickled red onion + cotija cheese + lime crema
|(not so) standard
|$13.75
grilled, shredded, spiced chicken + black beans + taters + cheese blend + cilantro-lime crema + serrano guac
Tuckerbox
1 S. Main Street, White River Junction
|Popular items
|Chicken Shish Kebab
|$19.99
chicken breast marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers
|Lavash Bread
|$1.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
|Plain Scramble
|$9.99
three farm fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, served with toast and home fries
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Wicked Awesome BBQ
93 Beswick Drive, White River Junction
|Popular items
|THE CHEESEBURGER SANDWICH
|$13.99
Black Angus patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with choice of a side
|MAC N CHEESE
|$3.99
Cavatapi pasta, Vt cheddar cheese, cheddar jack cheese cooked to order..
|ROOTBEER BASTED PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$13.99
Basted with root beer, smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled and topped with BBQ sauce. Best Seller! Served with your choice of a side. Add an additional side for $1.00