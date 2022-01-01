Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken cordon bleu sandwiches in
Williamsport
/
Williamsport
/
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwiches
Williamsport restaurants that serve chicken cordon bleu sandwiches
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
No reviews yet
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
$11.25
More about Rivals
Genetti Taphouse
200 W 4th St, Williamsport
Avg 3
(1 review)
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
$14.00
More about Genetti Taphouse
