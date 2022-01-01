Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Williamsport

Williamsport restaurants
Williamsport restaurants that serve lobsters

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tsunami$17.00
Inside: Tempura jalapeno and lobster salad
Top: Filet carpaccio, wasabi cream and crunchies
Mediterranean Lobster FB$13.00
Pesto sauce, red onions, olives, artichokes, feta, red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, provolone and lobster
More about The Sticky Elbow
Item pic

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angus Steak & Lobster Hibachi$38.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Lobster Salad Tartar$12.00
Layers of crunchy lobster salad, spicy kani and seaweed salad, served with ponzu sauce and masago
Lobster Festival$19.00
In: lobster tempura, kani, spicy tuna, rolled with soy paper
Top: tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and eel sauce
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

