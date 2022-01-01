Lobsters in Williamsport
Williamsport restaurants that serve lobsters
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Lobster Tsunami
|$17.00
Inside: Tempura jalapeno and lobster salad
Top: Filet carpaccio, wasabi cream and crunchies
|Mediterranean Lobster FB
|$13.00
Pesto sauce, red onions, olives, artichokes, feta, red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, provolone and lobster
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport
|Angus Steak & Lobster Hibachi
|$38.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
|Lobster Salad Tartar
|$12.00
Layers of crunchy lobster salad, spicy kani and seaweed salad, served with ponzu sauce and masago
|Lobster Festival
|$19.00
In: lobster tempura, kani, spicy tuna, rolled with soy paper
Top: tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and eel sauce