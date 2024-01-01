Waffles in Willowbrook
Willowbrook restaurants that serve waffles
More about Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook - 10S642 Kingery Highway
Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook - 10S642 Kingery Highway
10S642 Kingery Highway, WILLOWBROOK
|Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Waffle
|$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with homemade lemon cheesecake cream & garnished with fresh blueberries and side of fresh homemade whipping cream.
|Heart Healthy Waffle
|$13.99
Whole wheat waffle, vanilla yogurt on the side, fresh strawberries & granola on top, with homemade fresh whipped cream.
|Waffle Sandwich
|$13.99
Belgian waffle with Two eggs, bacon or turkey sausage, American cheese between two mini waffles, side of seasonal fruit