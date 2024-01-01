Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Willowbrook

Willowbrook restaurants
Toast

Willowbrook restaurants that serve waffles

Main pic

 

Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook - 10S642 Kingery Highway

10S642 Kingery Highway, WILLOWBROOK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Waffle$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with homemade lemon cheesecake cream & garnished with fresh blueberries and side of fresh homemade whipping cream.
Heart Healthy Waffle$13.99
Whole wheat waffle, vanilla yogurt on the side, fresh strawberries & granola on top, with homemade fresh whipped cream.
Waffle Sandwich$13.99
Belgian waffle with Two eggs, bacon or turkey sausage, American cheese between two mini waffles, side of seasonal fruit
More about Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook - 10S642 Kingery Highway
Item pic

 

Melt n Dip Willowbrook

6300 kingery Hwy #126, Willowbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lotus Waffle (21)$16.99
Toasted waffle dipped in LOTUS biscuit crumbs and butter spread topped with white Belgian Chocolate and a scoop of Lotus gelato
More about Melt n Dip Willowbrook

