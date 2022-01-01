Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Wilmette

Wilmette restaurants
Wilmette restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

Avg 5 (2319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
melted tomatoes, garlic butter,
whipped potato
More about Sophia Steak
J.P.'s Pizza & Grill image

 

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

509 4th street, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$18.00
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

