Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
More about Copper Penny
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

