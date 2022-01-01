Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.29
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side