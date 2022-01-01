Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve burritos

Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden

6838 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$8.99
Black Beans, Seasoned Rice, Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pineapple Pico, and Cilantro lime Crema. Comes with Chips and Salsa.
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction image

 

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction

5620 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork BBQ Burrito$8.49
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Sour Cream. Comes with Chips and Salsa.
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
Restaurant banner

 

Donut Inn - Military Cutoff

1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Beach Burrito$9.45
Breakfast Wrap: Eggs, Bacon, Chicken, Cheddar and Salsa.
More about Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
Restaurant banner

 

Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center

208 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Beach Burrito$9.45
Breakfast Wrap: Eggs, Bacon, Chicken, Cheddar and Salsa.
More about Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center

