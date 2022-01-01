Burritos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve burritos
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden
BURRITOS • TACOS
Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden
6838 Market St, Wilmington
|Shrimp Burrito
|$8.99
Black Beans, Seasoned Rice, Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pineapple Pico, and Cilantro lime Crema. Comes with Chips and Salsa.
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
5620 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington
|Pork BBQ Burrito
|$8.49
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Sour Cream. Comes with Chips and Salsa.
More about Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington
|Baja Beach Burrito
|$9.45
Breakfast Wrap: Eggs, Bacon, Chicken, Cheddar and Salsa.