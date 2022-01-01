Avocado toast in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Avocado Toast
|$10.25
Thick cut whole grain toast fresh smashed avocado, garlic olive oil, pickled onions, tomatoes, arugula and fresh fruit
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Avocado Toast
|$4.04
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Avocado Toast
|$4.69
Rich and healthy - a whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, seasoned to perfection!
More about Krankies
Krankies
211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Two pieces of Camino Bakery toast topped with zesty avocado mash, spicy pumpkin seeds, thinly sliced radishes, queso fresco, and local micro greens