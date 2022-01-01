Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve avocado toast

Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.25
Thick cut whole grain toast fresh smashed avocado, garlic olive oil, pickled onions, tomatoes, arugula and fresh fruit
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$4.04
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$4.69
Rich and healthy - a whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, seasoned to perfection!
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Krankies image

 

Krankies

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.00
Two pieces of Camino Bakery toast topped with zesty avocado mash, spicy pumpkin seeds, thinly sliced radishes, queso fresco, and local micro greens
More about Krankies
Banner pic

 

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
avocado toast (v)$13.00
sourdough, avocado, green chickpeas, feta, kalamata olives, wasabi peas + golden beets
More about Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

