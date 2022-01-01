Greek salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|LG Greek Salad
|$9.75
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers & feta cheese
|SM Greek Salad
|$8.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers & feta cheese
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperocinis, Feta Cheese, Topped with Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast. Served with our homemad Greek Dressing.
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperocinis, Feta Cheese. Served with our homemad Greek Dressing.