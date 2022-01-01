Enchiladas in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Enchiladas De la Casa
|$15.00
Your choice of chicken & cheese or sweet potato & black bean enchiladas, rolled in flour tortillas served with Jasmine Rice, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos; and topped with your choice of Mole Sauce or Avocado Verde & Mimi's Queso
|Large Chicken Enchiladas
|$30.00
|Large Beef Enchiladas
|$30.00
Antojitos Las Delicias
1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$6.99
3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde.
3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Enchilada
|$3.50
|Enchiladas Especial
|$9.50
Two enchiladas; one shredded chicken & one ground beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$9.50
Four enchiladas; one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean & one cheese topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Enchilada
|$11.50
Two corn rolled w/ seasoned ground beef, onions & cheese then smothered w/ chili con carne baked to perfection and garnished w/ lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & salsa