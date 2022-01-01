Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve enchiladas

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas De la Casa$15.00
Your choice of chicken & cheese or sweet potato & black bean enchiladas, rolled in flour tortillas served with Jasmine Rice, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos; and topped with your choice of Mole Sauce or Avocado Verde & Mimi's Queso
Large Chicken Enchiladas$30.00
Large Beef Enchiladas$30.00
More about The Porch
Enchiladas Verdes image

 

Antojitos Las Delicias

1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes$6.99
3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde.
3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.
More about Antojitos Las Delicias
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchilada$3.50
Enchiladas Especial$9.50
Two enchiladas; one shredded chicken & one ground beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Enchiladas Supreme$9.50
Four enchiladas; one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean & one cheese topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada$11.50
Two corn rolled w/ seasoned ground beef, onions & cheese then smothered w/ chili con carne baked to perfection and garnished w/ lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & salsa
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Alma Mexicana image

 

Alma Mexicana

492 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas al Carbon$17.00
Chile-rubbed Steak, Cheese, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce
Chile de Arbol Enchiladas$16.00
SPICY!! Shredded Chicken & Cheese in a chile de arbol tomatillo salsa
More about Alma Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Taco Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheese Fries

Gyro Salad

Spaghetti

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston