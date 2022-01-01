Tuna salad in Winston Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.70
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.70
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Tuna Salad (8oz) Container$5.76
Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Tuna & Chicken Salad$8.95
One Scoop of each on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*
More about Waldos Wings

