Spaghetti in Winston Salem

Dom's
134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem
|Calabrian Chili Spaghetti
|$17.00
broccolini, garlic & beyond sausage - SF / GFA
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Baked Spaghetti A La Venice
|$11.95
Onions, peppers & mushrooms topped w/ mozzarella cheese
|Spaghetti & Meatballs (3)
|$11.50
|Senior Spaghetti Meatballs
|$8.25
w/ garlic bread
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$8.95
SPAGHETTI, MEAT SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$12.00
SPAGHETTI, MEAT SAUCE, MEATBALLS
|BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$12.99
SPAGHETTI, MEATSAUCE, MEATBALLS, MOZZARELLA
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem
|Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$8.95
Served with a salad & garlic bread
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$11.95
Served with a salad & garlic bread
|Baked Spaghetti
|$10.95
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Spaghetti
|$9.00
with momma's sunday sauce