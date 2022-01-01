Rice bowls in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve rice bowls

Yamas - New Location image

 

Yamas - New Location

1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
8. Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Yamas - New Location
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food image

 

Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

624 W 4th St., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
8. Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

Toast
Made with love in Boston