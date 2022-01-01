Rice bowls in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Yamas - New Location
Yamas - New Location
1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem
|8. Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.99
Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Yamas Mediteranean Street Food
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food
624 W 4th St., Winston Salem
|8. Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.99
Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.