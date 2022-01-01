Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Woodbury
/
Woodbury
/
Calamari
Woodbury restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzabar 141
141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury
Avg 4.7
(556 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$16.50
Golden Fired Calamari served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Pizzabar 141
On Parade Diner - Woodbury
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
Avg 3.8
(422 reviews)
Fresh Fried Calamari
$14.58
More about On Parade Diner - Woodbury
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodbury
French Toast
Chicken Noodle Soup
Spinach Salad
French Fries
Pancakes
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
More near Woodbury to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Farmingdale
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(797 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(573 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston