Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Woodridge

Go
Woodridge restaurants
Toast

Woodridge restaurants that serve tortas

El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Woodridge

7520 janes ave, woodridge

Avg 3 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Carnitas
Torta Combo$9.99
Torta - Milanesa (Ribeye)$8.09
More about El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
Consumer pic

 

Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge

7451 Woodward Avenue #105, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Cubana Dinner$13.00
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta Dinner$10.00
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Torta de Alambre Dinner$13.00
Filled sausage, chorizo, skirt steak, jalapeño, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
More about Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodridge

Veggie Tacos

Shrimp Fajitas

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

Burritos

Gorditas

Tostadas

Enchiladas

Map

More near Woodridge to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1472 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston