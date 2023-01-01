Tortas in Woodridge
El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
7520 janes ave, woodridge
|Torta Carnitas
|Torta Combo
|$9.99
|Torta - Milanesa (Ribeye)
|$8.09
Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge
7451 Woodward Avenue #105, Woodridge
|Torta Cubana Dinner
|$13.00
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
|Torta Dinner
|$10.00
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
|Torta de Alambre Dinner
|$13.00
Filled sausage, chorizo, skirt steak, jalapeño, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans