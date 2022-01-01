Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Woonsocket
/
Woonsocket
/
Fish And Chips
Woonsocket restaurants that serve fish and chips
Christopher's Kitchen and Bar
2 South Main St, Woonsocket
No reviews yet
New England Fish & Chips
$19.00
More about Christopher's Kitchen and Bar
Laguna Taqueria and Pizzeria - 420 Social Street
420 Social Street, Woonsocket
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips Dinner
$11.00
With fries
More about Laguna Taqueria and Pizzeria - 420 Social Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Woonsocket
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Tiramisu
Margherita Pizza
Caesar Salad
Cheese Pizza
More near Woonsocket to explore
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston