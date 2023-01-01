Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Wyandotte

Wyandotte restaurants
Wyandotte restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue

1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Dinner$12.00
More about JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
Whiskeys On the Water image

GRILL

Whiskeys On the Water -

2903 biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Fried Tenders$12.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water -
Major Biddles image

SEAFOOD

Major Biddles

930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket with Fries$13.00
KIDS - Chicken Tenders
More about Major Biddles
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante image

 

Magdaleno Italian Ristorante

152 Elm Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips App$10.00
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenderloins
Kids Chicken Strips and French Fries$7.50
More about Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza King - Wyandotte -

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Chicken Finger Dinner$9.50
More about Pizza King - Wyandotte -
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Frank's Pizza

3144 Biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 3 (94 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Housemade Chicken Strips$9.00
More about Frank's Pizza

