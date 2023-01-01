Chicken tenders in Wyandotte
Wyandotte restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte
|Chicken Strip Dinner
|$12.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water -
GRILL
Whiskeys On the Water -
2903 biddle, Wyandotte
|Southern Fried Tenders
|$12.00
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
More about Major Biddles
SEAFOOD
Major Biddles
930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte
|Chicken Tender Basket with Fries
|$13.00
|KIDS - Chicken Tenders
More about Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
152 Elm Street, Wyandotte
|Chicken Strips App
|$10.00
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenderloins
|Kids Chicken Strips and French Fries
|$7.50
More about Pizza King - Wyandotte -
Pizza King - Wyandotte -
1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$9.50