Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street

Popular Items

Pot Stickers$6.95
Deep fried, wheat flour pastries filled with a blend of chicken and vegetables.
Panang Curry$12.95
Panang curry, bell pepper in coconut milk topped with sweet basil leaves
Crab Rangoon$5.95
Cream cheese, crab meat, celery and carrots
Massaman Curry$12.95
Fusion of Thai and Indian style curry, coconut milk, white onion, ,potatoes, and roasted peanuts
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Crispy fresh cucumber with sweet and sour dressing topped with red onions and carrots
Vegetable Egg Rolls$6.95
Homemade egg roll stuffed with bean thread noodles, carrots, onions, and cabbage.
Pad Thai$11.95
Famous Thai noodle dish! Thin rice noodle stir fried with egg, beansprouts,ground peanuts,tofu ,Chives in Pad Thai tamarind sauce
Baby Egg Rolls$5.95
Thai seasoned ground chicken, ground shrimps, clear noodles, and fresh garlic.
Red Curry$12.95
Red Curry pasted simmered in Coconut milk , bamboo shoots, bell pepper,Thai eggplants top with sweet basil leaves
Pad See Eiw$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with chicken, egg broccoli and sweet soy sauce
809 Dempster Street

Evanston IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

