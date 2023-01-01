Dumplings in York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
York restaurants that serve dumplings
Viet Thai Cafe
2535 E Market St, East York
No reviews yet
Chive Dumplings
$8.50
Veg Dumplings
$8.50
Shrimp Dumpling Soup
$0.00
Ground shrimp in a won ton wrap
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Flavors of Jamaica
2582 Eastern Boulevard, East York
No reviews yet
Fried Dumpling
$1.00
More about Flavors of Jamaica
