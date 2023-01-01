Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in York

York restaurants
York restaurants that serve dumplings

Viet Thai Cafe image

 

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chive Dumplings$8.50
Veg Dumplings$8.50
Shrimp Dumpling Soup$0.00
Ground shrimp in a won ton wrap
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Flavors of Jamaica

2582 Eastern Boulevard, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dumpling$1.00
More about Flavors of Jamaica

