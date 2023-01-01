Clams in Youngstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Garden Kettle

8049 Market Street, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder
More about Garden Kettle
Item pic

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Clam Strips$6.00
Breaded clam strips with cocktail sauce.
More about Avalon Downtown

