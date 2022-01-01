Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Toast

Youngstown restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

7325 South Ave, Boardman

Avg 4.8 (2712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Avalon Downtown image

 

Avalon Downtown Pizzeria

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Albacore Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded cheese and croutons with choice of homemade dressing.
More about Avalon Downtown Pizzeria
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kravitz Delicatessen

3135 Belmont Ave, Youngstown

Avg 4.6 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.29
Tuna Salad on hearth Italian
More about Kravitz Delicatessen

