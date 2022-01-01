Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Zelienople

Zelienople restaurants
Zelienople restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom

210 S Main St, Zelienople

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kung Pao Brisket$19.00
Smoked brisket in our spicy Kung Pao sauce with wok-roasted peanuts, garlic and scallion
Burnt Ends (Brisket) Fried Rice$17.00
cherry wood smoked white & Sichuan peppercorn rubbed Piedmontese Beef Brisket, dippy egg, napa cabbage, carrot, scallion, & a chinese bbq sauce
Smoked Brisket in Black Bean Sauce$19.00
spicy and savory fermented douani bean sauce with garlic and chilis. Brisket with bell peppers, leeks & scallion
Entrees come with white rice.
Substitute brown rice for $1.
Fried rice is not a side option.
More about General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom
ShuBrew image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ShuBrew - PA

205 S Main St., Zelienople

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket 2024$18.00
smoked brisket, pickles, pickled onions, hot honey, red cabbage slaw on a Hawaiian roll
More about ShuBrew - PA

