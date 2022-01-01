Brisket in Zelienople
General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom
210 S Main St, Zelienople
|Kung Pao Brisket
|$19.00
Smoked brisket in our spicy Kung Pao sauce with wok-roasted peanuts, garlic and scallion
|Burnt Ends (Brisket) Fried Rice
|$17.00
cherry wood smoked white & Sichuan peppercorn rubbed Piedmontese Beef Brisket, dippy egg, napa cabbage, carrot, scallion, & a chinese bbq sauce
|Smoked Brisket in Black Bean Sauce
|$19.00
spicy and savory fermented douani bean sauce with garlic and chilis. Brisket with bell peppers, leeks & scallion
Entrees come with white rice.
Substitute brown rice for $1.
Fried rice is not a side option.