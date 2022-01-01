Fried rice in Zelienople

Go
Zelienople restaurants
Toast

Zelienople restaurants that serve fried rice

General Shu’s image

 

General Shu’s

210 S Main St, Zelienople

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$8.00
cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion
More about General Shu’s
OG Fried Rice image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ShuBrew

205 S Main St., Zelienople

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
OG Fried Rice$12.00
Our signature fried rice with mushrooms, onions, carrots & egg.
add bacon, pork belly, chicken, or house kimchi $2.5
make it spicy $.5
We are able to omit all vegetables, but not just one e.g. mushrooms.
More about ShuBrew
Map

More near Zelienople to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Butler

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Beaver

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston