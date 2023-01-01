Nachos in Zelienople
General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom
210 S Main St, Zelienople
|Egg Roll Nachos
|$11.00
Our house made pork egg roll filling ( pork, napa cabbage , carrot, scallion, garlic, tare) over wonton nachos!
Duck Sauce and Mustard on the side
ShuBrew - PA
205 S Main St., Zelienople
|Don't Choke on the Chorizo Nachos
|$16.00
corn chips with house chorizo, queso, pickled red onions, poickled jalapeños and ranchero sauce
|Frito Pie Nachos
|$14.00
brisket chili, cheddar-smoked gouda cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream, scallion
served over fritos® chips
|Oinker Nachos 2.0
|$14.00
smoked pulled pork, smoked gouda-cheddar cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, scallions, chipotle-lime aioli