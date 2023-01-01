Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Zelienople

Go
Zelienople restaurants
Toast

Zelienople restaurants that serve nachos

General Shu’s image

 

General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom

210 S Main St, Zelienople

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Roll Nachos$11.00
Our house made pork egg roll filling ( pork, napa cabbage , carrot, scallion, garlic, tare) over wonton nachos!
Duck Sauce and Mustard on the side
More about General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ShuBrew - PA

205 S Main St., Zelienople

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Don't Choke on the Chorizo Nachos$16.00
corn chips with house chorizo, queso, pickled red onions, poickled jalapeños and ranchero sauce
Frito Pie Nachos$14.00
brisket chili, cheddar-smoked gouda cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream, scallion
served over fritos® chips
Oinker Nachos 2.0$14.00
smoked pulled pork, smoked gouda-cheddar cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, scallions, chipotle-lime aioli
More about ShuBrew - PA

Browse other tasty dishes in Zelienople

Brisket

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Fried Rice

Map

More near Zelienople to explore

Butler

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mars

No reviews yet

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston