Go
Toast

Zephyr's Street Pizza

Super Fun Pizza Joint

968R Farmington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kurts$16.95
Red sauce, garlic, basil, parm, dry oregano
Bella Roni$21.00
Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano
Cinco Queso$24.00
white, fontina, shredded mozz, goat cheese, parm, ricotta, lemon, basil
Third Salad$13.50
Yard Bird$23.00
white, braised chicken thigh, fontina, Calabrian breadcrumbs, honey siracha, pickle relish
Classic Cheese$19.25
Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano
Caesar Salad$10.00
Casa Salad$9.00
OG Street Taco$23.25
white, braised Calabrian pork, fontina, pico, parsley, lime crème fraiche, shredded napa cabbage
4/20 $25 PRE order$25.00
See full menu

Location

968R Farmington Avenue

West Hartford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mecha

No reviews yet

Mecha pronounced Mea Cha means “mom and pop” in Vietnamese. We focus on comfort foods of Asia particularly ramen and other noodle soups.

Luna Pizza

No reviews yet

The first Luna Pizza opened on Franklin Avenue in Hartford’s Little Italy. Luna Pizza offered a distinct thin crust pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and 100% Italian olive oil, based on traditional Sicilian family recipes. The family commitment to small batch, high quality cooking has made Luna a fixture over the years, and the recent remodel and menu expansion is meant to enhance, not change, that dining experience.
“For us, owning a family restaurant business is about relationships—our relationships with our employees, our vendors, and especially with the West Hartford community. We’ve been here in the center for over twenty years, and now we’re raising our young family here too. With our renovation and menu expansion, we want Luna Pizza to be a place our friends and neighbors can continue to bring their families."

Max's Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Modern renditions of classic American seafood.

Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston