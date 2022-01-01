Tacos in Addison
La Ventana
4180B Beltline Rd, Addison
|Taco
|$2.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
|Breakfast Taco
|$2.50
Served all day!
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison
5004 Addison Circle, Addison
|Papo's Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
Three brisket tacos with sautéed onions, Monterrey cheese and poblano peppers on our housemade tortillas of your choice; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Lunch Tacos Al Carbon
|$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita; two tacos on housemade tortilla with peppers and onions; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, onions and cilantro; served with Mexican rice and black beans.