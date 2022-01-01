Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Addison

Addison restaurants
Addison restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

La Ventana

4180B Beltline Rd, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco$2.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
Breakfast Taco$2.50
Served all day!
More about La Ventana
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

5004 Addison Circle, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papo's Brisket Tacos$16.00
Three brisket tacos with sautéed onions, Monterrey cheese and poblano peppers on our housemade tortillas of your choice; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Lunch Tacos Al Carbon$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita; two tacos on housemade tortilla with peppers and onions; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, onions and cilantro; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

