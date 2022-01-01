Noodle soup in Alameda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burma Superstar - Alameda

1345 Park Street, Alameda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.25
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda - 2337 Blanding Ave

2337 Blanding Ave, Alameda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$14.00
Dragon Noodle Soup$16.00
