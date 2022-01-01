Noodle soup in Alameda
Burma Superstar - Alameda
1345 Park Street, Alameda
|Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
|$20.25
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)