Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Eggplant baked w/mozzarella and parmesan cheese in a slowly simmered tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner$16.99
Lightly breaded eggplant baked in slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana$11.99
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Vincenza's Pizzeria image

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria - 9950 Jones Bridge Rd - Johns Creek, GA 30022 - 770-777-9799

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Sub$9.34
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria - 9950 Jones Bridge Rd - Johns Creek, GA 30022 - 770-777-9799

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Cheese Fries

Mediterranean Salad

Sopapilla

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Pizza

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Fried Rice

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston