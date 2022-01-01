Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 3$11.99
Three shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
SHRIMP BACON TACOS 2$11.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, bacon, shredded cheese, served with rice and special homemade sauce, served with rice.
HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 1$4.50
One shrimp taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Mushroom Soup

Chilaquiles

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Fajitas

Tomato Basil Soup

Chicken Soup

Paninis

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston