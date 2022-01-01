Shrimp tacos in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 3
$11.99
Three shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
SHRIMP BACON TACOS 2
$11.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, bacon, shredded cheese, served with rice and special homemade sauce, served with rice.
HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 1
$4.50
One shrimp taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde