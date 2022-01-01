Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve lobsters

MF Bar image

 

MF Bar

7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

Lobster Box$27.00
Lobster Tempura Mix, Scallion, Tobiko & Eel Sauce
Baked Lobster Tempura$20.00
Lobster Tail, Tempura Fried and Baked in the Oven with aoili, eel sauce, Tobiko, and Scallions
Lobster Cucumber Roll$26.00
Lobster Tempura topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

Cup lobster Bisque$3.99
Lobster Bisque$5.29
*When available
