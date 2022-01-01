Lobsters in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve lobsters
MF Bar
7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Lobster Box
|$27.00
Lobster Tempura Mix, Scallion, Tobiko & Eel Sauce
|Baked Lobster Tempura
|$20.00
Lobster Tail, Tempura Fried and Baked in the Oven with aoili, eel sauce, Tobiko, and Scallions
|Lobster Cucumber Roll
|$26.00
Lobster Tempura topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.