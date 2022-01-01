Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Amagansett
/
Amagansett
/
Cake
Amagansett restaurants that serve cake
Il Buco al Mare
231 Main Street, Amagansett
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$13.00
Flourless chocolate cake, cacao + Fuyu persimmon
More about Il Buco al Mare
SEAFOOD
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett
Avg 4.5
(2863 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$14.00
More about Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
Browse other tasty dishes in Amagansett
Pies
Chocolate Cake
More near Amagansett to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Hampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston